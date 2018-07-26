Medifast Inc (MED) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medifast in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Medifast opened at $177.34 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Medifast has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $182.82. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Medifast had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 9,949.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 173,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,584,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,658 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 436.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

