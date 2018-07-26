Medicx Fund (MXF) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medicx Fund in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Medicx Fund alerts:

Medicx Fund stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Monday. Medicx Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 76.75 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th.

Medicx Fund Company Profile

MedicX Fund Limited ("MXF", "MedicX Fund", the "Fund" or the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the specialist primary care infrastructure investor in modern, purpose-built primary healthcare properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a portfolio comprising 154 properties.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medicx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.