McKesson (MCK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.12

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.12 and last traded at $129.81, with a volume of 83165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.99.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on McKesson to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $52.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other McKesson news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $123,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $9,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,787,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,562,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

