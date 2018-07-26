McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Stake Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Natixis raised its position in McDonald’s by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 569,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,085,000 after buying an additional 269,158 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 404,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $69,604,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $190.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Vetr raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

McDonald’s opened at $158.89 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $178.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

