McDermott International (MDR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a $17.66 rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDermott International’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDermott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:MDR opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $27.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $607.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.00 million. McDermott International had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,989,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 246,541 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in McDermott International by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,997,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McDermott International by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,723,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,039 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McDermott International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,798,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 419,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDermott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

