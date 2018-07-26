Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-0.78 EPS.

Maxim Integrated Products traded up $0.16, hitting $58.96, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,978. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.19.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Christopher J. Neil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $191,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,844 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,870,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,293 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 235,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,407,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

