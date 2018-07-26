Materialise (MTLS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Materialise earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.8519976317106 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Materialise traded up $0.04, reaching $13.25, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,675. Materialise has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

