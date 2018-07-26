Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Sold by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 56,902 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. KLR Group upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Matador Resources Co has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.