Mastercard (MA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s previous close.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Vetr raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

NYSE MA opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $126.55 and a 52 week high of $214.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,372,000 after acquiring an additional 335,213 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after acquiring an additional 388,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

