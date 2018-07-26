Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lessened by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,524,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,581,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $741,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,638 shares of company stock valued at $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $214.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $126.55 and a 12 month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.56.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.