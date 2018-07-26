MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of MasTec traded up $0.05, reaching $48.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,718. MasTec has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $68,949,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,616,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,049,000 after buying an additional 370,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after buying an additional 356,143 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $13,164,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 870,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

