Masonite International (DOOR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Masonite International traded down $0.35, hitting $66.80, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 6,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.13 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 28.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

