Masonite International (DOOR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Masonite International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.13 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 153.8% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 28.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.