Masimo Co. (MASI) Position Lifted by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Masimo by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,542,000 after purchasing an additional 697,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Masimo by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 494,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 2,334.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 445,240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,980,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Masimo by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 652,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,428,000 after purchasing an additional 164,490 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Masimo to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $100.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $103.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $525,364.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,655.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock worth $7,574,524 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

