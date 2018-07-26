Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Marsh & McLennan’s shares have underperformed its industry year to date. Its exposure to currency volatility due to wide international presence raises a concern. Also, the high costs and low investment income of the company remains a headwind. It is well-poised to grow on the back of significant investments and acquisitions made within its different operating units. These deals have enabled the company to enter new geographical regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses and also develop new segments.”

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 346,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,685. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 87.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

