Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MRLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marlin Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Marlin Business Services opened at $30.60 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $378.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. sell-side analysts predict that Marlin Business Services will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Sherlock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $51,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $169,804 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Hancock Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 64,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

