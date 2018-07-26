MarineMax (HZO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 200,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,130. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $361.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.13 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $26.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum set a $27.00 target price on MarineMax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

In other MarineMax news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $601,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,682.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.