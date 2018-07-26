MarineMax (HZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79, Bloomberg Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $361.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY18 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

HZO stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,572. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $543.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MarineMax from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other MarineMax news, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $601,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,682.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $343,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,976 shares of company stock worth $2,113,777. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,245,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,683,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 341,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 302,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $5,453,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $5,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

