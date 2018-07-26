Marathon Petroleum Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $74.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

