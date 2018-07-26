Marathon Petroleum Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.
Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $74.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $49.30 and a 1-year high of $83.33.
In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.