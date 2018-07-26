MAN Grp PLC/ADR (MNGPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Man Group plc is in alternative investment management business. It provides investment management services to private investors, institutions and financial professionals. Its key areas of business include people, information technology and risk management. The Company’s investment management expertise extends from single managers such as Man AHL to fund of funds managers such as Man multi-manager. Its products include UCITS III compliant products, open-ended products, capital protection or income products, convertible bonds, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Man Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MAN Grp PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of MNGPY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $3.12.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

