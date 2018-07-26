MAN Grp PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (MNGPY)

MAN Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of MAN Grp PLC/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Dobbin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MAN Grp PLC/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get MAN Grp PLC/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAN Grp PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

MAN Grp PLC/ADR opened at $2.22 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . MAN Grp PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About MAN Grp PLC/ADR

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MAN Grp PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN Grp PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.