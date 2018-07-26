Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mammoth Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.8354604639701 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.42). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $494.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 559.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

TUSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Mammoth Energy Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 target price on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $105,074,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

