Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Holdings Increased by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares during the period. Mammoth Energy Services makes up 1.3% of Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 404,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 373,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2,638.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 168,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $3,471,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Imperial Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TUSK opened at $35.78 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.42). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $494.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 559.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 2,764,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $105,074,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

