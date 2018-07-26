Malibu Boats (MBUU) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Malibu Boats earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.6027702919369 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Malibu Boats traded up $0.45, hitting $38.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 2,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,458. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

