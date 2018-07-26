Majesco (MJCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Majesco had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a negative net margin of 9.66%.

Shares of MJCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962. Majesco has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised Majesco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions.

