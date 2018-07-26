Maistro PLC (MAIS) Insider Acquires £10,000 in Stock

Maistro PLC (LON:MAIS) insider Ian Cleverly bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,236.27).

Maistro opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Maistro PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.95 ($0.24).

Maistro plc operates an enterprise services platform worldwide. The company operates an enterprise indirect spend management platform, which provides cloud-based software and managed services, including sourcing, supplier short listing, contract and project management, and payment processing and reporting solutions for the purchasing of business goods and services.

