Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group opened at $197.98 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

