Magenta Therapeutics Inc’s (MGTA) Quiet Period Set To End on July 31st

Magenta Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MGTA) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 31st. Magenta Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on June 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics opened at $13.97 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director David Scadden bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

