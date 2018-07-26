LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) PT Set at €335.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) has been given a €335.00 ($394.12) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €303.00 ($356.47) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €309.32 ($363.90).

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton opened at €247.50 ($291.18) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

