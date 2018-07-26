LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC) Given a €350.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cfra set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €335.00 ($394.12) target price on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €309.32 ($363.90).

Shares of EPA:MC traded up €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €247.50 ($291.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Yquem Castle, Dom Perignon, Ruinart, White Horse castle, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Clos Des Lambrays, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Andes Horse, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyards, Numanthia Termes, Numanthia Bodega, Clos19, and Ao Yun brands.

