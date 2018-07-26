Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on LITE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Lumentum traded up $0.90, hitting $54.45, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,478. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. analysts expect that Lumentum will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 11,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $735,569.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,067.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $85,585.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,885.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,063. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 38.7% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 992,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,348,000 after purchasing an additional 277,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,212 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 389.5% during the first quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 868,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 784,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

