LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $779,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth about $3,283,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ WYND opened at $45.60 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

