LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of WLTW opened at $163.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $142.67 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

