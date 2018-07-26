LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions opened at $32.65 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.41%. research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In other Financial Institutions news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.