Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $92.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

