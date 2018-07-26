Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $124.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $122.81 and a 1 year high of $192.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $303,907.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

