Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 10,200 DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,753,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after buying an additional 18,892 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.84. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. research analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 86,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,903.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 145,403 shares of company stock worth $1,716,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen started coverage on DSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

