Loom Network Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $119.80 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002487 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, Bittrex and Coinbe. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00420099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00158369 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,053,956 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, DExtop, YoBit, DragonEX, DDEX, Upbit, Bitbns, Coinbe, Tidex, GOPAX, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.