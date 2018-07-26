Lockheed Martin (LMT) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $370.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $343.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $370.00 to $352.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.44.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin traded down $2.22, hitting $322.14, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 95,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $286.17 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.