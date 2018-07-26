LivePerson (LPSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.35

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 31293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.22 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $5,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,953.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Richard Murphy sold 110,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,018,068.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $197,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 941,330 shares of company stock worth $18,381,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

