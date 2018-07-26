Littelfuse (LFUS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Littelfuse earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2400441156923 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Littelfuse opened at $223.36 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Littelfuse has a one year low of $166.40 and a one year high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $417.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total value of $781,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $1,473,175.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,523.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,771 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,029 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

