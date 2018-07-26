Lithia Motors (LAD) Trading Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $78.85 and last traded at $86.02. Approximately 72,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 233,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $1,479,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $101,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,586.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,882,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 44.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 37.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 55.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.