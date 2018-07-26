Lithia Motors (LAD) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 118,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,056. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $567,680.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,923.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $538,499.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock worth $9,068,480. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,881,000 after buying an additional 256,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,700,000 after buying an additional 92,062 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 957,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after buying an additional 172,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 640,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

