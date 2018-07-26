Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €242.50 ($285.29) target price on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde AG/AKT o.N. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde AG/AKT o.N. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.82 ($236.25).

Linde AG/AKT o.N. traded down €1.55 ($1.82), hitting €178.15 ($209.59), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 64,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 1-year low of €150.10 ($176.59) and a 1-year high of €199.40 ($234.59).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

