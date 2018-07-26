LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post sales of $8.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.02 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $33.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.10 million to $33.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $40.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.90.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 24,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,734. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

