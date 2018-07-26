LifePoint Health (LPNT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.37

Press coverage about LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LifePoint Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9385935157962 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LifePoint Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on LifePoint Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.73.

Shares of LifePoint Health opened at $64.70 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . LifePoint Health has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

