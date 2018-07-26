LifePlan Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 23,155 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 143,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,920,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF opened at $62.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.