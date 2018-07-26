LifePlan Financial Group Inc Invests $3.53 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) Stock

LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,358,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 795.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $181.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.75 and a 52-week high of $183.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

