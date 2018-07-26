LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $8.57 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.8% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,036,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $590,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $0.4024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

