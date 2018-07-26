Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SEGRO (SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 681 ($9.01) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised SEGRO to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 670 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.73 ($8.47).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 656.80 ($8.69) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 447.40 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 612.80 ($8.11).

In related news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 179,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.50), for a total value of £1,153,166.82 ($1,526,362.44). Also, insider Phil Redding acquired 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £2,999.88 ($3,970.72).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 6.7 million square metres of space (72 million square feet) valued at over £9 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

